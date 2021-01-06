CAFCL: Enyimba Target ‘Miraculous’ Comeback Against Al-Merreikh

Two-time champions Enyimba will look to overturn a 3-0 deficit they suffered in the first leg when they face Sudan’s Al Merreikh In their CAF Champions League clash in Aba on Wednesday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Enyimba will need to score four goals without conceding to secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

The Peoples Elephant will be without captain Austine Oladapo and Dayo Ojo for the game, but Martins Usule is fit to return.

Oladapo is nursing an ankle injury, while Ojo has not recovered from the injury he picked up in the derby win against Abia Warriors.

Fatai Osho’s side have struggled in front of goal so far this season and has scored three goals in four games across all competitions.

Osho will hope prolific duo, Samad Kadiri and Victor Mbaoma can help fire his side to an emphatic win against the Sudanese.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…