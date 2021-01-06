Carabao Cup – Solskjaer: No Excuses If United Lose 4th Semi-finals In 12 Months

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there will be “no excuses” if his team lose their fourth semi-final in 12 months.

United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a rematch of last season’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

City triumphed on their way to winning the trophy for a third successive year.

Solskjaer’s side also lost in an FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea and to Sevilla in the Europa League last four.

“We have developed a lot in the last 12 months from last season’s EFL Cup semi-final,” he said.

“It is not just a case of learning how to win them, it is earning the right to go all the way. But we are confident and we are in good form. There are no excuses.”

United have won eight out of their last 10 Premier League games, a run that, following Liverpool’s surprise defeat at Southampton, means they will go top of the table if they avoid defeat at Burnley on 12…