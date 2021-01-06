Eagles Roundup: Onuachu Bags Hat-Trick In Genk’s Win Vs Eupen; Moffi Also On Target, Kalu Returns For Bordeaux

Paul Onuachu scored a hat-trick as Genk defeated AS Eupen 4-1 in their Belgian Pro League clash at the Stadion am Kehrweg on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu gave Genk the lead for the second time in the game three minutes before the break.

The Nigeria international then scored twice from the spot in the 48th and 60th minutes respectively.

The forward has now scored 18 goals and recorded two assists in 18 league appearances for Genk this season.

He was replaced by his international teammate Cyriel Dessers in the 69th minute.

In France, Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja were in action as Girondis Bordeaux battled to a 0-0 away draw against Metz.

Maja started the game and was replaced by Jimmy Briand in the 71st minute.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in 16 league appearances for Bordeaux this season.

His international teammate, Kalu took the place of Remi Oudin in the 71st minute.

The 23-year-old,…