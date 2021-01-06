Ighalo Keen To Face Watford Again

Odion Ighalo still follows every Watford result and conceded it felt strange playing against the Hornets for Manchester United last season but is still hoping to feature when the teams clash again in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

The striker scored 39 goals in 100 appearances for the Golden Boys before moving to China in 2017 and then returning to England for a loan spell at Old Trafford in 2020.

“It’s always exciting and hopefully it will be the second time I’ve played against Watford since I left. I can’t wait to see the lads I had such a good time with,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s mixed feelings, because this is the club you’ve played for, this is the club you did well for before you left and all of that. You’re excited to play against them but at the same time you have those mixed feelings.

“You just have to be yourself and do your job. I’m always happy playing against them, I’m going to do my job, but I still have so much…