Klopp: Liverpoool Denied Clear Penalty In Southampton Loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Sadio Mane should have been awarded a clear penalty after his team lost 1-0 to Southampton on Monday night.

Danny Ings scored the winning goal in the second minute when he lobbed goalkeeper Alisson.

Mane looked the most likely to pull one back for the visitors and he went down in the area just before the hour mark – under the challenge of Kyle Walker-Peters – but referee Andre Marriner waved play on and VAR did not take a second look at the incident, which the Reds boss believes was a penalty.

“It’s a special one for sure. It’s a perfect evening.

“We always speak about the limits we have as a club but we work with these limits and it’s even more enjoyable then when you take big wins like this today because it gives you the belief in all that you’re doing.”

