Laliga Felicitates With Pastor (Dr.) Ojeagbase On 70th Birthday

Laliga has proclaimed that it is rejoicing with Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, (CCL) publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The erudite journalist who is also a renowned entrepreneur, life coach, author and humanist, clocked 70 years on Thursday, December 31, 2020. And Laliga, the official partner of Complete Sports and Completesports.com has joined many in celebrating the living legend.

In a letter dated 4th January 2021, signed by Desmond Chiji – Delegate Laliga Global Network, Nigeria, and sent to Pastor (Dr.) Ojeagbase, the Spanish leagues’ ruling body warmly congratulated and wished the Septuagenarian well.

“On behalf of Laliga, we would like to congratulate you on your 70th Birthday…