Leeds United Ponder Loan Move For Tomori

Leeds United are targeting a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

The England international has fallen out of favour with boss Frank Lampard having been limited to just 45 minutes of league action.

Tomori, 23, broke into the Chelsea first team last season under their transfer embargo making 15 league appearances.

But the summer arrival of Thiago Silva has pushed Tomori down the pecking order.

And manager Marcelo Bielsa is ready to take advantage.

The Argentine is in the market for a new defender following the long-term knee injury to Robin Koch.

