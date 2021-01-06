Man City Confirm Three New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Carabao Cup Tie

Ahead of today’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester City have confirmed Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus, taking cases at the club over the last fortnight up to 17.

The new cases demonstrated the worsening status of the Covid-19 crisis at the club, with the veteran goalkeeper, young midfielder and staff member joining the six other Man City players and three members of staff who have already contracted the virus.

The news comes just a few hours before Pep Guardiola’s men take on United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, and a day after the latest Covid figures released on Tuesday showed cases across the Premier League doubled with a new record of 40 new positive tests.

Also Read: WIjnaldum Rejects Liverpool Contract Offer

A club statement said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for…