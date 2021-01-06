Nwankwo Fires Blank Again In Crotone’s Home Loss Vs Roma 

Simeon Nwankwo failed to get on the score sheet as Crotone lost 3-1 to AS Roma in the Serie A on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwankwo has now failed to score in his last three Serie A games for Crotone.

He has scored four goals in 16 league appearances in the current campaign.

Crotone has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Italian top flight.

Borja Mayoral opened scoring for Roma in the 8th minute before making it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

Former Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan added the third goal from the penalty spot on 35 minutes.

Crotone pulled a goal back in the 71st minute through Vladimir Golemic to bring the score to 3-1.

Crotone remain bottom on nine points while Roma are third on 33 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

