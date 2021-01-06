Ozil Opens Talks With MLS Side DC United

Mesut Ozil has reportedly entered negotiations with MLS club DC United, giving the first signals yet that his Arsenal career may finally be about to come to an end.

Ozil is firmly out of favour at Arsenal and hasn’t played a single game all season after being left out of both official squads for the Premier League and Europa League.

And according to Football London, the German – Arsenal’s highest ever earner on astronomical wages in the region of £350,000-per-week – is now listening to a package deal as proposed by the American side.

It is reported that DC United’s offer includes the expansion of Ozil’s 39 Steps Coffee brand in their Audi Field stadium along with his own personal merchandise line.

Plans are also said to have been drawn up to make him the ‘face’ of the Washington-based side, assisting his branding across the wider world.

Mesut’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut also reportedly has a…