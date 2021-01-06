Pele Insists Ronaldo Yet To Beat All-Time Goal Record 

Brazilian legend Pele insists and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet beaten his all-time record for scoring goals, updating his tally to 1,283.

Ronaldo made history on Sunday with a brace in the 4-1 Serie A victory over Udinese.

That took him to 758 goals in official matches, ahead of Pele’s recorded 757.

Also Read: Ozil Opens Talks With MLS Side DC United

He is now only behind Josef Bican’s remarkable 805 goals, set from 1931 to his retirement in 1957 in Austria and the Czech Republic.

However, just hours after CR7 reached 758 goals, Pele updated the biography on his official Instagram page with this note.

“Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283).”

This is a heavily-disputed tally that includes goals scored during friendlies, tours and testimonials.

Pele played from 1956-77 for Santos, the New York Cosmos and his nation Brazil.

If Ronaldo were to calculate the goals he scored in friendlies, then it…