Qatari, Saudi Arabian Clubs Chase Ighalo

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo is attracting interest from clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo’s loan deal with Premier League giants Manchester United will expire on January 31.

The striker arrived Old Trafford on Deadline Day in January 2020.

Two unnamed Premier League clubs have also made tentative enquiries about the former Watford striker.

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old is willing to see out his contract with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, but is open to listening to other offers.

Ighalo, whose initial four-month loan deal was extended in June, has not started a Premier League match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and made just four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

He has scored five goals in 20 appearances for Manchester United.

