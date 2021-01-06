The BIG 30: Be My Guest At My Book Launch

Solomon Ojeagbase is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom Book Launch.

Topic: Book Launch: The BIG 30 by Solomon Ojeagbase

Time: Jan 7, 2021 03:00 PM Africa/Lagos

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84506525318?pwd=akttYml3VytVSktaQnU5dVRUQVdDdz09

About The Book

The Big 30 is a step-by-step guide written from a place of experience and passion, to help young people live a prioritized life and focus on what is important. There is a lot of noise (distraction) around us today, as there are many things demanding our attention at the same time.

It helps you know what is important, and how to stay focused on adjusting your lenses until you see a clear picture of your future. This book is not a get-rich-quick fix, neither is it a shortcut recipe.

If you are not ready to fold your sleeves and get to work, then, it is not for you. Furthermore, there is no one-size-fits-all way to success; hence, do not base all your assumptions on the facts in this book.

Related: Dr. Emmanuel…