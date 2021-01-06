Tottenham Overcome Brentford To Reach Carabao Cup Final

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley after overcoming a spirited Brentford side 2-0 in North London.

Spurs have now reached their ninth League Cup final (four wins) with only Liverpool appearing in the competition’s showcase on more occasions (12).

Also, José Mourinho is just the third manager to reach the League Cup final with three different clubs (Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs) after Ron Atkinson (Man Utd, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa) and Ron Saunders (Norwich, Man City, Aston Villa).

Spurs justified their tag as heavy favourites when drawing first blood in the 13th minute through Moussa Sissoko, who ghosted in unawares between Brentford’s centre-halves and guided his header off Sergio Reguilon’s cross beyond Bees goalkeeper David Raya.

Brentford thought they had equalised after Ivan Toney bundled home after Spurs failed to clear a corner, but celebrations were cut…