Trending On Complete Sports 06.01.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Pele Insists Ronaldo Yet To Beat All-Time Goal Record
Ozil Opens Talks With MLS Side DC United
Ndubuisi Egbo Wins Coach Of The Year Award In Albania
Qatari, Saudi Arabian Clubs Chase Ighalo
Napoli Fine Osimhen Two Weeks’ Wages For Recklessness
WIjnaldum Rejects Liverpool Contract Offer
Ramos Rejects Real Madrid’s New Contract Offer
Onuachu’s Market Value Soars To €12m; Dennis, Okereke, Eleke’s Rating Drop
Kindly share and invite your friends to subscribe
Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.