Trending On Complete Sports 06.01.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Pele Insists Ronaldo Yet To Beat All-Time Goal Record

Ozil Opens Talks With MLS Side DC United

Ndubuisi Egbo Wins Coach Of The Year Award In Albania

Qatari, Saudi Arabian Clubs Chase Ighalo

Napoli Fine Osimhen Two Weeks’ Wages For Recklessness

WIjnaldum Rejects Liverpool Contract Offer

Ramos Rejects Real Madrid’s New Contract Offer

Onuachu’s Market Value Soars To €12m; Dennis, Okereke, Eleke’s Rating Drop

