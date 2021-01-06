Turkey Fantasy — Probable Lineups GW17

Do you want to know who’s most likely to play in GW17 of Turkey Fantasy? You’re in the right place!

We know everybody needs a bit of help when picking their teams and we are here to erase most of the doubts you might have about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Below are the predicted lineups for the 20 teams of Turkey Fantasy that will enter the pitch for Gameweek 17.

This is the place where you‘ll always find the best predictions of starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are simply unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Alanyaspor

Last update: January 4

Next fixture: @ Fenerbahçe , Thursday at 19:00

Injured: Ufuk Ceylan

Doubtful: Khouma Babacar, Ceyhun Gülselam

Unavailable:

4–2–3–1 Marafona (GK) — Francois Moubandje (DL), Steven Caulker (DC), Giorgos Tzavellas (DC), Juanfran (DR) — Salih Uçan (DMC), Manolis…