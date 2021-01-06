Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 17

Frantic is the word when it comes to the Süper Lig nowadays. There’s a new gameweek every other day and with it some new picks for your squad!

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Papy Djilobodji (Gaziantep FK, Defender)

Senegalese defender started to play in Turkish Süper Lig last season. He made a significant performance with his 6 goals & 2 assists & 5 clean sheets in 2019 / 2020 season after he joined Gaziantep FK. We should also mention that coach Sumudica assigned him with OOP (out of position) roles in some of the last season’s games. He involves in every dead-ball organisation with his attacking skills. Gaziantep FK has not been losing for 14 games and this is the longest run without losing this season. They have been still staying within top 5 rankings and will play against Ankaragücü this week….