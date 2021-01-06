WAFU B Tourney: Golden Eaglets Fall To Ivory Coast

The Golden Eaglets started their campaign at the WAFU B tournament on a losing note going down to a 1-0 defeat against Cote d’l voire at the Stade Municipal, Lome on Wednesday night.

Ivory Coast scored the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

Fatai Amoo’s charges fought hard to find the equalising goal but were unable to break their opponents defence.

The Eaglets will face the Black Starlets of Ghana in their final Group B game on Saturday.

A win in the encounter will boost their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final.

