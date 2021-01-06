WIjnaldum Rejects Liverpool Contract Offer

Georginio Wijnaldum has rejected Liverpool’s latest offer to keep him at the club.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, the midfielder is keen on leaving and joining Barcelona.

The Catalan club are ready to land the 30-year-old on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Ronald Koeman a huge fan having coached him at international level.

Wijnaldum’s contract situation has hung over the Reds all season with Jurgen Klopp desperate to keep hold of the Dutchman.

The former Newcastle star has played in every Premier League match this campaign and remains a key player at Anfield.

But the club have failed to agree terms with Wijnaldum throughout the season.

And their latest offer has also fallen short of the mark, with a move away now on the cards, according to Todofichajes.

The report goes on to state that Wijnaldum does not want to be at Liverpool and wants the choice to be able to leave.

His heart is…