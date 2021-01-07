Arteta Blames Balogun’s Agent For Contract Row

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he is not sure whether Folarin Balogun’s agent wants the player to remain at the club.

The 19-year-old’s current deal will expire at the end of the season.

Balogun’s representatives and the club are yet to find an agreement over a new new contract despite engaging in talks for months.

The likes of Liverpool, Sheffield United and Brentford are said to be interested in the young forward.

“You need three parties to make a deal,” declared the Arsenal boss

“For sure, the club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, the player wants to stay and I’m not sure about the agent.”

When asked if he thought Balogun’s agent was stopping the talks progressing, Arteta added: “I’m not saying he’s stopping, it’s that we need to find an agreement with him.

“We are negotiating with an agent, with a player…