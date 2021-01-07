Benzema Real Madrid Star To Stand Trial Over Sex Tape Scandal

Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema will face trial for his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France team-mate Matthieu Valbuena in a sex tape scandal, the Versailles prosecutors office has said.

Benzema is suspected of having pressured his former team-mate to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which Valbuena featured.

Also Read: Arteta: Ozil Free To Negotiate With Other Clubs

The 33-year-old will stand trial on the charge of conspiracy to attempt blackmail. Four other people will also stand trial.

Benzema denies any wrongdoing.

He has not played for France since the affair came to light.

It happened while both players were in the France squad for the 2014 World Cup.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…