De Boer Urges Man Utd Star Van De Beek To Consider January Transfer  

Ajax and Netherlands legend Ronald de Boer has advised Donny Van De Beek to leave Manchester United in this January transfer window.

Van De Beek has struggled for game time since his £39million move from Ajax.

The 23-year-old has started just two Premier League games this season and has been completely left out the squad for United’s last three fixtures.

And De Boer thinks the Holland international should consider leaving with the Euros coming up this summer.

He told AD: “The European Championship is coming, he will undoubtedly want to be there.

“Maybe it would be good for him to discuss with the club exactly what they want with him.

“If the view on playing time does not improve, he may have to declare that he should be loaned or even sold.

“You have to be lucky every now and then. Of course it doesn’t look great now, but with…