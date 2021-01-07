Diallo Completes Four-And-Half Move To Manchester United

Manchester United have completed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League giants announced on Thursday.

An agreement was reached between the two clubs for Diallo during the last transfer window but the move was subject to a medical, work permit, and personal terms.

The 18-year-old Ivorian winger has the option to extend his contract, which runs until June 2025, by a further year.

On his arrival at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game.

“Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.

“It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the…