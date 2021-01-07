Ex-Home Eagles Star Faleye Joins Czech Club FK Dukla Praha

Former home-based Super Eagles winger Sunday Faleye has joined Czech Republic second division club FK Dukla Praha on a three-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Faleye, 22, last featured for Austrian second division ide FC Wacker Innsbruck.

“I am excited to have become a part of Dukla. I will try to do my best on the field and help the team to get as many points as possible, ” Faleye told the club’s official website after signing his contract.

Sporting director Jan Stanek is excited to welcome the former Shooting Stars player to the club.

“I ‘m very happy that we managed to catch the arrival of the first selected player, we are discussing with the others. We are happy to sign Sunday, it has very interesting advantages and preconditions,”declared Staněk.

“It increases our danger in attack, he is very strong in one on one situations. We sometimes lacked more courage in these moments in the…