Genk Celebrate Hat-Trick Hero Onuachu

KRC Genk has celebrated Paul Onuachu after the Nigerian grabbed a hat-trick in Wednesday’ night’s 4-1 away win at KAS Eupen, reports Completesports.com.

The forward has also been named man of the match following his impressive performance in the game played at the Stadion am Kehrweg.

Onuachu scored his first goal of the game three minutes before the break.

Read Also: Genk Coach Unhappy With Onuachu, Teammate Over Penalty Row

The former Midtylland of Denmark striker then scored twice from the spot in the 48th and 60th minutes respectively to complete his hat-trick.

“18 goals in 18 games for our nummer 18. Ladies and gentlemen, Paul Onuachu! 🤙💙,” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

He has also provided two assists for Genk this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…