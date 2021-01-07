Genk Coach Unhappy With Onuachu, Teammate Over Penalty Row

Genk head coach John van den Brom is disappointed with Paul Onuachu and teammate Theo Bongonda after both men rowed over who should take a penalty in Wednesday’s 4-1 win at KAS Eupen, reports Completesports.com.

Boganda attempted to take Genk’s second penalty of the game after Onuachu had earlier scored the first one but was rebuffed by the later.

Onuachu confidently slammed the ball home to complete his hat-trick, before he was replaced by international teammate Cyril Dessers in the 69th minute.

Read Also: Eagles Roundup: Onuachu Bags Hat-Trick In Genk’s Win Vs Eupen; Moffi Also On Target, Kalu Returns For Bordeaux

“I’ll bring it up myself. You don’t want this as a trainer. I think this is terrible. This just doesn’t suit us, it doesn’t suit who we want to be,”den Brom told reporters after the game.

” See, Paul is number one. He is our regular penalty taker. It may be that you give each other…