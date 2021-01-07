How Eze Can Make Zaha Retire At Crystal Palace

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright says that Eberechi Eze’s introduction to the Crystal Palace team can help keep Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park for life.

Zaha’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in virtually every transfer window for the last few years, with strong links to Everton and Arsenal over the last couple of summers.

The current teams being linked with a move for the attacker are AC Milan and PSG – where former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has taken over as manager.

Roy Hodgson has always maintained that Palace would be open to allowing Zaha to leave the club if they receive what they feel would be a fair price for the attacker.

But Wright says that the addition of Eze into the Palace attack, combined with another couple of quality additions, could help convince Zaha to see out his career in South London.

“Wilf is…