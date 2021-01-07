‘ I Didn’t Throw A Party’- Osimhen Reacts To Breaching Coronavirus Protocol

Victor Osimhen says he didn’t know anything about the controversial birthday party he attended in Nigeria during the christmas holiday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen tested positive for coronavirus upon his return to Naples.

He had taken part in the surprise party without wearing a protective mask and Napoli have fined the striker

“Before I went to Nigeria, I told my sister that I wouldn’t celebrate my birthday,” Osimhen said in an interview with Omasports.



Read Also: Osimhen’s Agent Swipes At Critics After Napoli Striker’s Coronavirus Protocol Breach

“I was not in the right mood because of my injury.

“On that particular day, I had been asleep for about six hours. When I woke up, my sister asked me to go downstairs.

“If you check what I put on, I was wearing the training jersey. I wouldn’t wear that for my birthday party. I wouldn’t dress so casual.

“I could celebrate my birthday in…