Iwobi Keen To Become A Key Player For Everton

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi is determined to make his stay at Everton a successful one, reports Completesports.com.http://Completesports.com.

Iwobi ended a 17-year connection with Arsenal when he moved to Everton in August last year.

The 24-year-old didn’t make much impact at the club last term and his beginning to this term was delayed by a strained left harmstring.

But he has become a regular feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s in recent weeks.

“Every day I try to prove to myself I should be here, that I should be playing for Everton,” Iwobi told Everton’s website.

“That I should be in the starting XI. That I should be representing my country.

“I always have that motivation.

“Especially because of what my family went through for me to get where I am.

Read Also: Genk Coach Unhappy With Onuachu, Teammate Over Penalty Row

“It gives me that hunger to improve myself and I work every day to try to do that.

“I…