Keane Questions Fernandes’ Big Game Mentality After League Cup Loss

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Bruno Fernandes must do more in big games following the Red Devils League Cup exit against Manchester City on Wednesday.

United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City, who reached their fourth straight final thanks to second-half goals from defender John Stones and Fernandinho, while Fernandes had a quiet game.

Fernandes made a big impression after joining from Sporting Lisbon last year, with 27 goals and 17 assists overall.

And his impact has been likened by former United players to that of Cantona who helped end their 26-year wait for a league title in 1993.

“It’s not easy winning football trophies. Fernandes has had praise for the last few months and people have been comparing him to Cantona. He didn’t really do much tonight,” Keane told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“The top players turn up in the big occasions. And that’s what the Cantonas used to do – they get…