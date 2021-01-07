Man United Suffer Semi-final Heartbreak Again After Loss To Man City

Second half goals from John Stones and Fernandinho inflicted yet another semi-finals heartbreak for Manchester United, as Manchester City qualified for the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

It is now a fourth consecutive semi-final defeat for Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side while Carabao Cup holders City are into a fourth consecutive final where they will face Tottenham Hotspur in April.

The game started in lively fashion as both sides had goals ruled out in the opening five minutes.

First, City goalkeeper Zack Steffen parried the ball away, but it deflected onto defender John Stones, who could not do anything but divert it into his own net.

There was a sigh of relief for City though, as the flag went up for an offside in the buildup.

Next, it was City’s turn to be denied by the other assistant referee. Phil Foden played the ball across to Ilkay Gundogan, who supplied the finishing touch, only to…