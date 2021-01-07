Mukairu Wants Permanent Anderlecht Stay

Nigeria forward Paul Mukairu is open to staying with Belgium Pro League club Anderlecht on a permanent basis, reports Completesports.com.

Mukairu joined Anderlecht on loan from Turkish club Antalyaspor last summer.

Anderlecht have the option to sign him permanently for €2.5m at the end of the season.



According to La Dernière Heure, the young forward is keen to work with manager Vincent Kompany beyond the current campaign.

He has scored two goals and recorded three assists in nine league appearances for Anderlecht this season.

