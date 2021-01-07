Ozil Free To Negotiate With Other Clubs

Arteta manager Mikel Arteta says Mesut Ozil is now free to negotiate with other clubs and insists a decision on the German’s future “must be right for all parties”.

Ozil is into the last six months of his contract and has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 2010 World Cup winner has not played for the Gunners since 7 March and has been left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads.

And speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Emirates FA Cup game against Newcastle, Arteta said:”I don’t know what is going to happen. Obviously now he’s free to negotiate with other clubs. We will discuss internally what the best situation for him is for the near future, obviously with the player and the agent too, and try to find the best solution for everyone.

On whether he is aware Ozil is talking to other clubs:”We…