Pele Denies Changing Instagram Profile To Overshadow Ronaldo, Messi

Brazil legend Pele has denied updating his Instagram profile after being accused of attempting to overshadow the record-breaking achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Pele, who won the World Cup three times with Brazil declares himself the ‘leading goal scorer of all time’ on the social media platform, claiming to have registered a whopping 1,283 goals.

Official records state the former Brazil and Santos striker scored 757 times during his stellar playing career, which ran from 1956 and 1977.

Juventus and Portugal forward Ronaldo surpassed that number on Sunday by moving on to 758 courtesy of a brace in a Serie A match against Udinese, while Argentina international Messi broke Pele’s record of goals for a single club by netting his 644th for Barcelona just before Christmas.

Despite disagreeing with the record books, 80-year-old Pele has defiantly responded to suggestions he amended his Instagram…