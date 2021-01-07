Saliba Arsenal On Loan Defender Endures Nightmare Debut For Nice

William Saliba endured a nightmare debut for Nice on Wednesday night following his loan move from Arsenal.

Saliba joined the Ligue 1 side on loan for the remainder of the season on Monday and was thrust straight into the matchday squad against Brest.

However, it was not a debut to savour for the 19-year-old as he was booked within 11 minutes of the game and conceded two goals before half time.

Also Read: Pele Denies Changing Instagram Profile To Overshadow Ronaldo, Messi

Saliba, who joined the Gunners for a reported £27million in the summer of 2019, is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League side as it seems Mikel Arteta is not convinced by him.

The defender was booked after trying to retrieve a ball following a heavy touch – perhaps a sign of rustiness following his lack of game time.

Nice, who sit 13th in Ligue 1, could have gone ahead when Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur inexplicably hit his own…