After Speaking With Emery I Was Ready To Join Arsenal

Crystal Palace star, Wilfried Zaha, has admitted he was ready to join Arsenal ahesd of the 2019/2020 season after discussion with former manager Unai Emery.

Zaha disclosed this in a chat with Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Games podcast.

“I had a conversation with the manager, actually.

“He was just like, ‘we don’t need to go through much’. He’s seen me play, he knows I can change games at any time and stuff like that. It was like, ‘yeah, we’d love to have you’.

“And I was just like, ‘I’d love to come’.

“The conversation was rather straightforward because I’ve played against him when he’s managed Arsenal, he’s seen what I can do, he’s seen my work rate, what I can add to the team

“Obviously, it was up to the club who they chose, and obviously they chose Pepe over me.”

