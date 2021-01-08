Awoniyi Targets More Goals For Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi hopes to score more goals for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this season as they continue their chase for a place in Europe next term, reports Completesports.com.

Union Berlin are once again surpassing all expectations in their second ever season in the Bundesliga, with Awoniyi one of the main reasons they lie fifth in the table.

Union enjoyed a brilliant first year in the German top flight in 2019/20, beating Borussia Dortmund early on and securing a comfortable 11th-placed finish.

Awoniyi has been one of the key performers for the team in recent outings.

The Nigerian has netted five times in his last seven Bundesliga matches.

After getting a goal and an assist in the Matchday 14 win at Werder Bremen, Awoniyi says his focus is on helping the team first.

“For me it’s always about the team,” he told bundesliga.com when asked about his recent form.

“Always fighting, working, doing everything for…