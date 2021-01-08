Enyimba Battle Rivers Utd Or Bloemfontein Celtic

Enyimba will face either Rivers United or Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Peoples Elephant dropped down to the CAF Confederation Cup following their elimination from the Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate loss to Sudan’s Al Merreikh.

Rivers United look good to book a date with Enyimba after edging out Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 away in the first leg of their first round fixture.

Read Also:CAFCL: Enyimba Crash Out After Slim Home Win Vs Al Merreikh

The reverse fixture in Port Harcourt was postponed after Nigerian authorities refused to step down on coronavirus protocols for Bloemfontein Celtic.

The playoff round tie will be played between February 14 and 21.

The overall winner will proceed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…