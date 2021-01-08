FA Cup: Liverpool Overcome Youthful Villa Side As Wolves Beat Crystal Palace

Liverpool produced a quick second-half blitz as they eventually beat a spirited and youthful Aston Villa side 4-1 in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

Villa, who named a team comprised of youngsters due to a coronavirus outbreak in the first-team camp, looked to be in for a long night when Sadio Mane scored after four minutes.

Villa grew into the game and were rewarded as Louie Barry made it 1-1 after outmuscling Rhys Williams before slotting expertly past Caiomhin Kelleher.

After missing two chances in the first half, Georginio Wijnaldum made amend as he slid an effort into the bottom right corner to put his side 2-1 up on 60 minutes. Like Mane, he netted his first FA Cup goal for the Reds.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s introduction proved pivotal, the Switzerland international notching two assists in five minutes to allow Mane and Salah to score.

Roberto Firmino also came on for Liverpool and added another threat up…