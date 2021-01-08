Former FIFA President Blatter Rushed To Hospital

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, the Mirror reports.

Blatter’s daughter Corinne announced the news to Blick, saying: “My father is in the hospital and is getting better every day. He needs time and rest.

“On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy.”

Blatter’s state of health is considered serious, according to reports, but he is not believed to be in life-threatening condition.

This isn’t the first time the 84-year-old has been hospitalised, with the Swiss suffering health problems in November 2015 and July 2016.

In 2015, Blatter was removed from office after 17 years in charge of the world football’s governing body.

He was banned from all football activity for six years following an investigation into widespread corruption at FIFA under his stewardship

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Blatter had authorised payments to Michel…