Gerrard: We want To Keep Balogun For Another Season

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the club will trigger the one-year extension in Leon Balogun’s contract, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Gers on a free transfer last summer.

The centre-back penned a one-year contract with an option for a second.

Balogun has impressed so far at the Ibrox Stadium and the Scottish Premiership leaders are looking to extend his stay at the club.

“All contract chat will remain private between players and the club once they get up and running,”Gerrard told a press conference on Friday.

“At the right time, we will sit down with Allan McGregor and see what he wants to do in terms of his own future. Leon Balogun is also someone we want to keep hold of.”

The 32-year-old has made 13 league appearances for Rangers this season.

