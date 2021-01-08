Iwobi Returns To Everton Squad Ahead FA Cup Tie Vs Rotherham

Alex Iwobi is back in the Everton squad ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup game against Rotherham United after recovering from injury.

This was disclosed by Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti during his press conference on Friday.

Iwobi missed Everton’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United last weekend after sustaining injury during training.

But Ancelotti revealed the former Arsenal forward has recovered and is in the squad for the game.

Ancelotti also disclosed that James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne make the team.

“The players not available for the game are Richarlison, Kenny, Calvert-Lewin, Allan, Delph, Gbamin and Pickford. Players available: James, Digne, Iwobi are back.”

Iwobi has made 14 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season without scoring.

He has just one goal this campaign which came in a 5-2 win at…