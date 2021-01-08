Saka Wins Arsenal December Player Of The Month Award

Bukayo Saka has been voted Arsenal Player of the Month for the month of December.
Arsenal made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.
The 19-year-old beat off competition from left-back Kieran Tierney and striker Alexander Lacazette to emerge winner.
“Congratulations Bukayo Saka – our December Player of the Month!
“The teenage forward was the overwhelming winner after a string of superb displays, despite some mixed results in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.
“Saka played a key role in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal against Southampton, and then scored our third in our crucial victory against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.
“The England international then claimed a brilliant assist for Alex Lacazette as we beat Brighton & Hove Albion in our final game of 2020.
“Saka claimed more than 70 per cent of the votes cast, with…
Source: Complete Sports