Saka Wins Arsenal December Player Of The Month Award

Bukayo Saka has been voted Arsenal Player of the Month for the month of December.

Arsenal made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

The 19-year-old beat off competition from left-back Kieran Tierney and striker Alexander Lacazette to emerge winner.

Also Read: Iwobi Keen To Become A Key Player For Everton

“Congratulations Bukayo Saka – our December Player of the Month!

“The teenage forward was the overwhelming winner after a string of superb displays, despite some mixed results in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

“Saka played a key role in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal against Southampton, and then scored our third in our crucial victory against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

“The England international then claimed a brilliant assist for Alex Lacazette as we beat Brighton & Hove Albion in our final game of 2020.

“Saka claimed more than 70 per cent of the votes cast, with…