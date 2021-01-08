Saka Wonder Strike Vs Chelsea Wins December Goal Of The Month Award

Bukayo Saka’s wonder strike against Chelsea has been voted Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for December.

Arsenal made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Saka finished ahead of Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka who were second and third respectively.

The 19-year-old scored Arsenal’s third goal in the 3-1 win against Chelsea, after dinking the ball over Edouard Mendy and in off the post.

It is a double celebration for the England international as he was also voted Arsenal’s Player of the Month for December on Thursday.

