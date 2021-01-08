Solskjaer Confirms Ighalo Will Face Former Club Watford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Odion Ighalo will feature in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against his former club Watford, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo has struggled for regular playing time this season with the arrival of Uruguay forward Edison Cavani further pushing him down the pecking order.

The 31-year-old has featured just once in the Premier League this season, with his last appearance coming in the UEFA Champions League 3-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on December 2.



Read Also : Ex-Home Eagles Star Faleye Joins Czech Club FK Dukla Praha

“Odion, it’s special for him against Watford, he will be involved, he’s in the squad, he’s been training really well, he was the top scorer in round robin we just finished,”Solskjaer told a press conference on Friday.

“He’s not lost any of his quality, it’s been difficult for him to be out of the squad as many times because he…