Sonck Backs Onuachu To Equal 30-Goal Record In Belgium Jupiler

Former Belgian, Ajax and Genk striker Wesley Sonck says Paul Onuachu could go on to equal is 30-goal record in the Jupiler league.

Onuachu took his tally in the Belgian topflight to 18 after netting a hat-trick in Genk’s 4-1 win against Eupen on Wednesday.

He has now scored nine goals in his last seven league games and leads the top scorers chart.

And when asked if Onuachu could match his 30-goal tally, Sonck, 42, who created the record in the 2001/2002 season playing for Genk, told Sporza:

“That could well be,” he said.

“He must then be spared injuries.

“He still has time, but it has indeed been a long time since anyone could achieve such figures.”

Sonck stated further that he has been impressed with the former Midtjylland striker.

“He is a bull’s eye. He moves reasonably well and has very good feet for his height. You knew that he…