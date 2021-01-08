WAFU B Tourney: Pinnick Charges Golden Eaglets To Go For Victory Against Ghana

Ahead of the make or mar clash with the Black Starlets of Ghana on Saturday, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has charged Nigeria’s U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets to show robust winning mentality against their opponents.

Pinnick charged the players to believe in themselves and go for victory when he visited the team’s camp at the Hotel Novella Star in Lome, Togo, while admonishing the players to remain focused in the task of representing Nigeria very well at the tournament.

“Nigerians don’t want to know about tactics, just go, play and win the game. The mentality of Nigerians is winning, they don’t care how you win, just win. Winning gives Nigerians a lot of joy,” Pinnick said.

“So, I just want to crave your indulgence to represent Nigeria well. I’m happy that I can see all the players in this U 17 team, I can…