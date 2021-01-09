Ajayi On Target In West Brom’s Loss At Blackpool, Aina’s Fulham Win

Semi Ajayi scored for West Bromwich Albion but it was not enough as they lost on penalty shootout to Blackpool, in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Blackpool progressed into the next round after a 3-2 win in the shootout following a 2-2 scoreline in 120 minutes of football.

Ajayi scored in the 52nd minute to cancel out Jerry Yates’ 40th minute opener for Blackpool.

Gary Madine put Blackpool back in front in the 66th minute before Matheus Pereira scored on 81 minutes to take the game into extra-time.

The defeat means West Brom are winless in their last eight games (six defeats and two draws).

And in another FA Cup game, Ola Aina helped Fulham end their winless run as they beat QPR 2-0 away after extra-time.

Going into the game Fulham had failed to win their last five games (four draws and one defeat).

Tosin Adarabioyo was an unused substitute for Fulham while…