Arsenal Not Willing To Pay Ozil’s Wages In Fenerbahce Loan

Arsenal have reportedly informed Fenerbahce that they will have to pay Mesut Ozil’s wages in full if they wish to sign the playmaker in January.

The out-of-favour 32-year-old has less than six months remaining on his contract, which allows him to hold discussions with foreign clubs.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that the Germany international was on the brink of signing for Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

However, The Guardian claims that the Gunners are against making any contribution to Ozil’s lucrative wages through to the end of June.

While negotiations are said to be ongoing, Arsenal remain firm with their stance that they want to avoid any more outgoings regarding their highest-paid player.

Ozil has not featured for Mikel Arteta’s side since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

