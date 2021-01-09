Belgium: Onuachu Scores Goal No 19 For Genk

Paul Onuachu was on target as Genk suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Kortrijk in their Belgian Pro League clash on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Pape Habib Gueye opened scoring for Kortrijk in the 23rd minute.

Onuachu equalised for Genk four minutes before the break.

The home team netted the winning goal through Gueye in the 54th minute.

Onuachu has scored 19 goals in 19 league appearances for Genk this season.

